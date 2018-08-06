Zimbabwe: Zim Remains a Safe Tourist Destination - Kaseke

Zimbabwe remains a safe tourist destination despite the post-election violence that rocked Harare last week leaving six people dead while several others were injured, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has reassured.

In a statement released on Saturday, ZTA said the country remains peaceful as the skirmishes were limited to Harare Central Business District, while other parts of the country were peaceful.

"The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority would like to inform all valued tourists from both the domestic and international markets that, notwithstanding the post-election violence witnessed on 01 August 2018 I the capital city, Harare, Zimbabwe remains a safe destination for any travel," said ZTA Chief Executive, Karikoga Kaseke.

"... we would like to urge all travelers to Zimbabwe and those currently in the country to conduct their business deals as the situation is back to normal. Leisure travelers are therefore happily advised to stay calm and enjoy their experience in this our Zimbabwe-A World of Wonders," said Kaseke.

Zimbabwe experienced a peaceful environment before and during the elections but a violent protest two days later left the country and the world in shock.

The post election violence dented the country's image with international media indicating that the new dispensation could be fallacy.

Meanwhile, the police have since arrested 26 people in connection with the violence, which the government has blamed on MDC Alliance supporters.

Last week, President elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa said a tribunal will be set to investigate the violence.