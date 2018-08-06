6 August 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Remains a Safe Tourist Destination - Kaseke

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe remains a safe tourist destination despite the post-election violence that rocked Harare last week leaving six people dead while several others were injured, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has reassured.

In a statement released on Saturday, ZTA said the country remains peaceful as the skirmishes were limited to Harare Central Business District, while other parts of the country were peaceful.

"The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority would like to inform all valued tourists from both the domestic and international markets that, notwithstanding the post-election violence witnessed on 01 August 2018 I the capital city, Harare, Zimbabwe remains a safe destination for any travel," said ZTA Chief Executive, Karikoga Kaseke.

"... we would like to urge all travelers to Zimbabwe and those currently in the country to conduct their business deals as the situation is back to normal. Leisure travelers are therefore happily advised to stay calm and enjoy their experience in this our Zimbabwe-A World of Wonders," said Kaseke.

Zimbabwe experienced a peaceful environment before and during the elections but a violent protest two days later left the country and the world in shock.

The post election violence dented the country's image with international media indicating that the new dispensation could be fallacy.

Meanwhile, the police have since arrested 26 people in connection with the violence, which the government has blamed on MDC Alliance supporters.

Last week, President elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa said a tribunal will be set to investigate the violence.

Zimbabwe

Sour Election a Blow to the Country

By William Saunderson-Meyer - There were high hopes that the general election in Zimbabwe would unambiguously mark the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.