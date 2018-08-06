South Africa: Turning and Turning - Exploring the Complexities of South Africa's Democracy

analysis

In Turning and Turning, JUDITH FEBRUARY gives us a snapshot of her time as an analyst and governance specialist at the Institute for Democracy in South Africa and the issues tackled. Combining analytical insight with personal observations and experience, she highlights the complex process of building a strong democratic society. In this extract she delves into the student protests.

No common ground

The debates around student fees and decolonisation became increasingly polarised. In October 2016 I wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick asking "here is the middle ground in the South African debate?"In part, it was a response to intolerance within the #FeesMustFall debate and the demonising of people such as University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Vice- Chancellor Adam Habib.

Habib had been forced out of a meeting with students in a local Johannesburg church, which was meant to be the start of a "Peace Accord". He was pilloried for being an anti-progressive force. Had Habib made mistakes regarding his dialogue with students and staff or the way in which security was deployed? It would have been difficult not to have made mistakes given the volatility of the situation. Yet, the labelling of individuals like Habib came so...