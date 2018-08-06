South Africa: 'Expropriation Without Compensation' - Where Is the Plan for Addressing Land Reform?

analysis

The stalling of land reform over the last 24 years does not derive from the Constitution. In fact, it does allow expropriation without compensation. The ANC decision to initiate a constitutional amendment on expropriation, does not reveal a serious plan to address and remedy the blockages in the way of addressing land reform. It is hype without a plan.

First published by polity.org.za

Democratic and ethical leadership depends, in the first place, on trust. People need to believe and trust what a leader or organisation says before they can rely on them to safeguard their present and future conditions.

It has been remarked before that the Jacob Zuma era manifested a serious leadership crisis related partly to shredding of any semblance of trust. There was cynicism over whatever Zuma said. Even if what he said seemed to be true, coming from a person suspected of invariable dishonesty, people would believe there was something else at play besides whatever Zuma said.

This was the context within which Cyril Ramaphosa, who had been Zuma's deputy, was elected president of the ANC and later...