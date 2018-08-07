6 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chandarana Employee Who Sent 'Racist' Email Goes Missing

Photo: Nairobi News
Chandarana Foodplus Supermarket in Ngara, Nairobi.
By Brian Okinda

The whereabouts of Chandarana Foodplus Supermarket employee at the centre of investigations into alleged racial bias at the chain are unknown.

The supermarket's officials on Monday told the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, which is looking into the case, that Rima Patel went missing after the email she wrote caused an uproar.

Mr Hanif Rajan, the director of operations at Chandarana, said Ms Patel has absconded duties since July 27, 2018.

He said the marketing executive was an Indian national working on a three-month work permit at the supermarket chain.

LEGAL AFFAIRS

Her contract, he told the commission led by Francis ole Kaparo, was to expire on August 6, 2018.

NCIC will investigate the case further as it hunts for Ms Patel, according to NCIC head of complaints and legal affairs Kyalo Mwengi.

Mr Mwengi said they would also investigate if it is the supermarket chain's policy to reward their customers based on their races.

The immigration department has also been put on alert on the situation so that the employee does not leave Kenya.

During the Monday session, Mr Hanif pledged to cooperate with NCIC in all its investigations.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

