6 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Moses Simon Signs for Levante

Photo: Moses Simon/Instagram
Moses Simon.
By Timileyin Omilana

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has joined Levante from from Belgian club, Gent.

The 23-year-old Nigerian signed a five-year deal with the Spanish La Liga club.

During his stint in the Belgian top-flight outfit, he won the league in the 2014-15 season and the Super Cup title in the 2015-16 campaign.

He joined Slovakia club, AS Trencin in 2014 from GBS Academy and scored 13 goals in 33 league appearances in his one season at the club.

The winger joined Gent in 2015 where he scored 21 goals in 108 league appearances.

He has made 20 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut against Uganda on March 25, 2015 and scored his first goal for Nigeria in an international friendly against Niger on September 8, 2015.

Simon was named in Nigeria's preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup but he did not make the final 23 due to injury.

