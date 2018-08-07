6 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Tanzania: Nigeria's Emmanuel Amuneke Appointed Tanzania Coach

By Dennis Erezi

Ex-Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has been appointed head coach of the Tanzania national team.

The 1994 African footballer of the year will now be in charge of the Taifa Stars and will work to help his team get their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track.

The 47-year-old signed a two-year deal to take over from Salum Mayanga, who was shown the way out due to poor results.

Following Tanzania's bad run of form, Amuneke's first priority will be to get the Taifa Stars's into a good position to qualify for the next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Before his appointment, Amuneke was an assistant coach at Saudi Premier League side Al-Hazm and left to be a scout for Manchester United. Amunike took over the head coaching duties at Julius Berger, a local club in Nigeria in 2008.

The 1994 African Cup of Nations winner then went on coaching courses in Europe. He became coach of Sudanese clubside, Al Khartoum SC in November 2017, and left in March 2018.

