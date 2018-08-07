6 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Trump to Host President Kenyatta At the White House Aug 27

Photo: Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta (file photo)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump later this month, the White House has announced.

The meeting scheduled to take place at the White House on August 27 will focus on deepening partnerships in the areas of trade and security cooperation, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"Kenya is a vital partner of the United States and President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to broaden the strategic partnership based on our shared democratic values and mutual interests," she said.

According to Sanders, the meeting will also feature discussions on stability on the African continent and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

"The meeting between the two leaders will reaffirm the longstanding relationship between the United States and Kenya as a cornerstone of peace and stability in Africa and the broader Indo-Pacific region," the statement published on the White House website read.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena confirmed the official visit in a televised address from Mombasa on Monday evening.

Kenya

