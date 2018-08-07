7 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Us$1.2m Diamond Dupe - Grace Fails to Pay Lawyers, Sued for $278,000

By Staff Reporter

THE chill may have deepened at the Blue Roof Harare residence of former President Robert Mugabe as it emerged that the former strongman's wife, Grace, is being sued for $278,000 by her lawyers.

Mugabe publicly declared he would not vote for his own Zanu PF party and successor Emmerson Mnangagwa in last week's and then endorsed opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF then claimed a two thirds majority in parliament while Mnangagwa edged Chamisa in the still hotly contested presidential ballot, anger over which resulted in violence which claimed seven lives and left dozens injured.

However, as they smart from backing the wrong horse in the elections, it has emerged that Grace Mugabe's faces trouble from another front.

The former first lady claimed to have lost $1.2m million after trying to buy a diamond ring marriage anniversary ring.

She engaged Harare attorney's Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners to try and recover the money from Lebanese diamond dealer Jamal Ahmed.

The lawyers now say Grace and son Russell Goreraza failed to pay them for their services in this and several other cases.

According to High Court papers, the lawyers are now demanding $278 304,05 in legal fees plus 10 per cent interest per annum.

"Despite demand from the plaintiff, the defendants have refused and or neglected to pay the legal fees owing to the firm," reads the papers.

"The plaintiff has been left with no option but to approach this Honourable Court seeking that the defendants pay the sum of $278 304,05, being legal fees due and payable by the defendants to the plaintiff."

The Mugabes are yet to respond to the lawsuit.

