OPPOSITION MDC-T national chairman Morgan Komichi has gone into hiding after four armed, but unidentified men visited his Harare Sunday night looking for him.

This comes as police confirmed they are looking for the top opposition official along with MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti who has not been seen or heard from since the announcement of last week's contested election results.

The opposition has dismissed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory as fraudulent and is plotting a Constitutional Court Challenge.

Violence rocked Harare last Wednesday as angry opposition activists protested the results leaving six people dead and several others injured.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday morning, Komichi said he is on the run after four armed men approached his wife at his Harare residence.

"I now fear for my life and my family because I left home 10 minutes before the armed men pounded on my wife and children looking for me. Luckily, I had just driven out," Komichi said.

He suspects state agents are looking for him over his refusal to accept the results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Komichi disrupted proceedings just before ZEC confirmed the presidential election result when he tried to address the local and international media in the results announcement room at the Harare International Conference Centre. Police had to intervene and lead him out of the room.

"I suspect that the men want to capture me because the government believes I am advising our leader Nelson Chamisa on the way forward after we disputed the presidential results announced by ZEC.

"They want to isolate us from Chamisa but, this is not going to happen," vowed Komichi.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed they are looking for Biti, Komichi and seven other senior opposition officials in connection with last Wednesday's deadly Harare violence.

"They are wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department for Contravening Section 37 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23," said CID spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho.

"That is "Participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry".