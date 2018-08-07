Nigeria: Tanzania Hires Amuneke As National Teams' Head Coach

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has announced the appointment of Super Eagles' former forward, Emmanuel Amuneke as the head coach of its national teams, which means the former Barcelona star will oversee all the teams from the U-17 to the senior national team, Taifa Stars.

The Former Julius Berger star recently severed ties with Sudanese side, Al Khartoum SC less than six months after taking the job due to some disagreements.

Speaking on his two-year deal, Amuneke told local media, "I am happy to start this new job and work hard so that we can achieve a lot together."

Tanzania wants to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup and Amuneke's first task is the qualifier against Uganda in September.

Explaining the 47-year-old Amuneke's job, TFF President, Wallace Karia said, "We shall have coaches for the other teams, but Amuneke will be the head starting with the 2019 African U-17 qualifiers which kick-off in Dar es Salaam this weekend.

"We are happy to have Amuneke who has played at the top and has a lot of experience as a coach. We have picked our very own from Africa."

The former Sporting Lisbon attacker replaces local coach, Salum Mayanga, who had been in charge of Tanzania since last year.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles left-winger, Moses Simon will now play in Spain for the next five years following an agreement between Levante UD and his Belgian club, KAA Gent.

Moses has been a prominent part of the Super Eagles squad since he made his debut in 2015, but an injury on the eve of the World Cup ensured he did not feature in the competition in Russia.

He was once courted by such clubs as Liverpool and Everton, but his failure to be at the World Cup counted against him.

Moses had a running battle with KAA Gent over his desires to find pastures anew and the latest development is seen as the best possible resolution of the face off.