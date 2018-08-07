Kenya: Talk of Looming Cabinet Shuffle Unfounded, Says State House

State House on Monday dismissed reports of a looming Cabinet reshuffle following President Uhuru Kenyatta's low-key visit to the Coast, which began on July 22.

Spokesperson Kanze Dena said she was not aware of any planned changes in the Cabinet. Addressing journalists at State House, Mombasa, Ms Dena said the President was at the coast to ensure that Kenyans got good services.

There has been speculation after President Kenyatta quietly retreated to the coast and held meetings with his newfound ally, opposition leader Raila Odinga, the team spearheading the Building Bridges Initiative, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and select members of the Cabinet.

He took a break only to visit retired President Daniel arap Moi in Nakuru on July 28, after which he attended a funeral before returning to Mombasa the following day.

PEACE PACT

On Sunday, the President attended the signing of peace pact between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his arch rival, Riek Machar, in, Khartoum, Sudan.

He has mostly been staying at his residences in Nyali, Mombasa, and Vipingo, Kilifi, and has been making impromptu visits to inspect development projects in the six coast counties, taking locals by surprise.

On Monday, Ms Dena said President Kenyatta was at the Coast to work, and that he will Tuesday officially open a conference for principals of African schools at Pride Inn Hotel. He will later launch a steel company in Kinango, Kwale.

"The Head of State wants to meet locals at the grassroots and key people involved in the projects -- the contractors. The visits are not for politics," Ms Dena said when asked why the President was not accompanied by Cabinet secretaries and other leaders during the tours.

NO CRACKS IN GOVERNMENT

She said the President wanted to know whether the government projects beneficial to Kenyans.

President Kenyatta has not been accompanied by MPs during his meetings with members of county assemblies, with local youths being given a chance to welcome him and speak wherever he visited; he has been to Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River and Kwale counties.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and Chief of General Staff Samson Mwathete are the top officials who have been in his entourage.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto, whose frequent meetings at the coast usually attract a many MPs, has dismissed talk of cracks in the government.