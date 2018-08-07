Ethiopia: Ministry Striving to Realize Cotton Import Substitution

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is now toiling much in improving its cotton production in a bid to succeed its cotton import substitution plan and save foreign currency, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced.

The Ministry has been exerting relentless efforts of boosting cotton production so as to permanently stop importing and launch exporting cotton within 15 years through installing technologies and encouraging private owners in the sector, Ministry Crop Cultivation Expert Getachew Mulye told The Ethiopian Herald.

He believed that if the ongoing efforts are enhanced, the country would possibly stop importing and start exporing cotton to the international market.

The ministry would properly utilize the sphere resources including wide cropland, suitable environment and sufficient labor force for improved cotton productivity, he said.

Most of the states including Tigray, Oromia, Amhara and SNNPs have suitable atmosphere for cotton plantation, he noted.

While the country has about three million hectares of land with suitable soil type for cotton production, it is only cultivating 80,000 hectares and producing about 55,000 tones of lint cotton on average per annum, as to him.

Therefore, due to the low level of production, the country has been used 80 percent of the national cotton product for local consumption and also obliged to import cotton from abroad, he stated.

Accordingly, the country imported some 13,000 tons of lint cotton for local textile factories in 2016.

The ministry is striving to improve the sector productivity through curbing major hindrances related to cost, market linkage and skilled labor, according to Getachew.

"The country encourages privatization in cotton production as investors use improved mechanization either in technology or selected seed usage."

The ministry has planned to cover 100, 000 hectares of land and produce 280,000 tons of cotton next budget year, he indicated..

The increment in the number of textile industries and cotton price would be a challenge to Ethiopia unless the country invests more to produce cotton at home and the ministry is doing its level best in this regard, as to him.