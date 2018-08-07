Ethiopia: Widening Media Landscape

During the last three months ,one of the biggest political reforms were unblocking the blocked sites for various reasons .Plus, some journalists who were put to jail released on pardon and the media out lets that used to be wrongly perceived as the voice of anti-peace elements have been allowed to operate in Ethiopia opening office . For instance , last Sunday, the U.S based Oromo Media Network officially opened its branch office here.

Hopefully, a number of other outlets that are in exile will follow the foot step of OMN sooner than later.

Yes, widening the media landscape is a must as it upholds the right to freedom of speech and expression. Of course, these two rights are the main pillars of democracy.

It is true that without respecting press freedom, no one has the moral to speak about democracy and good governance.

In fact, freedom speech and expression are the inborn human rights. No one will have the power to put a muzzle on the mouth of the general public. Plus,there is no earthly reason to prevent the public from their inalienable right to access information.

'Listen, watch and read what we have chosen for you' is not today's world order. A citizen of any given developed or developing country has the inviolable universal right to enjoy freedom of speech and expression.

Regardless of race, educational background and the like, no one shall be put into jail for holding his/her political or religious views in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Undoubtedly, everybody agrees that in this high-tech world, no one wants to see prisoners of conscience particularly in the countries that have been preaching values of democracy for a century or less.

Of course, freedom of speech and expression are inalienable constitutional rights in Ethiopia. But, someone will be punished by the law, if he/she is found guilty of abusing and tampering with such rights. For instance, in the name of freedom of speech and expression, no one has the right to get involved in any criminal and terror acts like stirring up religious hatred and clashes as well as ethnic tensions in any given community.

In today's Ethiopia, any law abiding and peace loving citizen can enjoy his/her right to freedom of speech and expression using all the available media and social platforms in this country.

It is sheer fact that some fellow citizens were thrown into jail for being only critical of the government in the recent past . But, these days, a number of politicians,activists,journalists and individuals are seen speaking their mind without fear .

Indeed, presently, the number of private newspapers is not the same as ten years ago. There are few newspapers that are circulating various news stories in the country. Any responsible citizen need to ask the question 'Why do we have a much lesser number of newspapers than ten years ago?'

For sure, everybody will give his/her own responses for this question. But, the misinterpreted anti-terrorism law that was recently abolished and the cost of printing or publishing a newspaper which is so expensive than ever before, have been playing a negative role in owning several private and state newspapers in this country.

Hence, with a view to entertaining various political views and ideas as well as creating enormous opportunities for the general public to have their say in a democratic and civilized manner, the government needs to come up with some kind of solutions to down size the high prices of publishing newspapers soon.

Last but not least, respecting press freedom and ensuring good governance are the two sides of the same coin.