Ethiopia: More Focus On Strengthening Quality Education - Scholars

Aklilu Azazh,MD,Professor of Emergency Medicine, School of Medicine, Addis Ababa University

ADDIS ABABA--Scholars drawn from various higher learning institution calls on pertinent stakeholders and communities at large to strengthen efforts in ensuring quality education at all levels of education ranks.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Kotebe Metropolitan University Educational management Instructor Dr.Amanuel Eremo noted that human development effort is the real instrument to catalyze service provisions of nation. The challenge had been identified and resources had been allocated and strategies had been developed but the desired goal had not met,he added.

"Nation education policy has helped nation in expanding access, equity but not quality education so it is high time to revise the policy," he noted.

As to him,the graduates from various higher education refrain to engage in front line of services would like to run short cut, to curb these all rifts all pertinent stakeholders should focus on exerting efforts in ensuring quality education in bid produce competent human capital in various sector.

There is lack of awareness among enterprises higher education institutions on the importance of human capital, he said adding : "If you take organization's perspective there is still an awareness problem of understanding human capital is a critical element for success. It is not technology and finance that drive the success of a company. Human capital is the crucial element that brings the change. So companies should show great gut to survive, compete and win in the global market human capital plays a key role."

School of Medicine of Addis Ababa University and Ethiopian Society Emergency Medicine Professionals President Professor Aklilu Azazh for his part noted that quality education encompasses concepts of efficiency, effectiveness, and equity in education.

Dr. Amanue Eremo Educational management instructor at Kotebe Metropolitan university.

According to him, the responsibility lies of ensuring quality education in every country is the responsibility of ministry of education, regional or provincial educational departments or related educational sector institutions.

In many parts, country heads also make educational quality their motto, and all stakeholders and society follows. However; these efforts will bear fruit only if the forefront workers and the community buy in the ideas. Therefore, ensuring educational quality is every citizen's responsibility,he stressed

Professor Akilu also shared his point of view on policy change saying "Whenever quality fails in any sector, searching areas in policy and strategy to be adjusted is imperative; similarly, any gap identified in educational policy needs to be fixed soon. However, it appears that the main problem is not the policy itself but it is diminished commitment of the main actors of education. We became so tired and have hardly any energy to run and finish a marathon."

According to him, the main problem in our education is the implementation . "We should throw all stone to make the whole society rally behind quality improvement initiatives on educational sector."