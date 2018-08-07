Ethiopia: Omn Voice of the Voiceless - Participants

(Photo Gebabo Gebre)

ADDIS ABABA -Oromia Media Network (OMN) inauguration ceremony participants called on OMN to keep on being a voice of the voiceless broadcasting credible ,balance news and information to the public at large.

The participants made the remark on Sunday during the official opening of OMN Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Siraj Ahmed from West Hararghe said ever since its establishment, OMN has been serving the interests of the public exposing maladministration and corruption in the country .

" I am so grateful of OMN as it has been playing pivotal role in the ongoing political reforms. I am hopeful that OMN will also be at the forefornt of nation building through disseminating life-changing information."

He further noted that as media is becoming the very integral part of human lives , OMN has to air popular interests and present debates about social problems than ever before in a bid to shape the ongoing change in Ethiopia.

The opening of such media outlet will help the general public to have alternative TV channel on the top of promoting good governance , peace and nation building values amongst the youth and the society as a whole,he said.

Sisay Alemu , who is a resident of Addis Ababa, said OMN has won the hearts and minds of the public for the last four years being one of the alternative media house to the public .

"We hope it will keep on covering the interest of the society from the grass roots to the higher level ,in doing so it will prevent any kind of maladministration and corruption."

According to him, the change of wind that is being blown in the nation should be supported by truthful, fair and objective based media houses that are committed to work on agreed codes. "Above all, media plurality is fundamental in analyzing activities from various point of views and improving professionalism."

OMN need to work on the youth because they are the major assets of a given nation,he noted.

Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa ,Activist and OMN Executive Director Jawar Mohammad and other distinguished guests had graced the event .