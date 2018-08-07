Ethiopia: University Enlarging Education Access At Home, Abroad

ADDIS ABABA - Apart from improving education quality , making education accessible to all at home and abroad is the main task of Admass , said Dr. Molla Tsegay ,President of Admass University,

He told The Ethiopian Herald that the university has been putting concerted exerts to bridge the gap in education and to be influential in the region as whole.

For instance , the university has opened its branch in Somalia and so far taught some 2,000 students there in diploma program, he said. "The university has two campuses in the two Somalis' States of Somaliland and Puntland."

As to him, the university could be taken as a model to Ethiopia's ambition to support the people of Somalia.

The university would graduate some of the 500 students from the two branch campuses this academic yea alone, he said.

He,therefore, noted that the university is working in assisting the effort to create economic integration and people to people relations through participating in developing human resource in Somalia.

"The outcome of this effort has paid off as Ethiopian and Somalis students of the two campuses voluntarily financed the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam."

According to him, the university is also working with various private and public enterprises airlines, banks and beer factories in search of jobs to graduates.

The university has graduated more than 60,000 students so far and has been playing its role in the ongoing development of the country.

This year, the university has graduated some 7,358 students in accounting, management, marketing, secretarial science, hardware and networking services, human resource and hotel management departments in TVET and degree programs.

Sintayehu Tsigeberhan an accounting graduate in degree program believed that the teaching learning program was helpful to develop students' skill and knowledge.

He said that he is enthusiastic to serve his country with the knowledge that the university equipped him.

He also expressed the current political reform is aspiring to every new graduate to work hard and improve life