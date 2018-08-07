Ethiopia: Stakeholders Say Developing Reading Habit Top Priority

ADDIS ABABA- Putting in place the necessary infrastructure to develop the reading habit of the dwellers is among the top priorities of the City Administration ,Addis Ababa City Mayor Engineer Takele Uma said.

He made the remark on Thursday while opening five day -long Reading for Life exhibition at Addis Ababa exhibition center. " The administration will create suitable reading places in all sub cities and will carry out the necessary restoration activities on those places that have been used for reading," he noted.

The fourth round 'Reading for Life' exhibition Chief Organizer Biniam Kebede told The Ethiopian Herald on the occasion that : "Now ,we are hopeful more than ever, because these-days many of our leaders are well of aware of the necessity of reading for the generation including the Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and the city's Mayor. Therefore, we are sure that they will make a difference in this regard both in solving the problems of our writers, publishers, book sellers as well as readers face due to lack infrastructure and expensive cost of printing and other related bottlenecks."

He also noted that his project to stage such exhibition has been officially recognized by Ministries of Youth and Sport and Education, so that from next year, these two ministries will take part in co-hosting 'Reading for Life' exhibition in Addis Ababa and other states' cities too.

Writer and Actor Andualem Abate for his part said that: "Reading is not a choice, as we need food, shelter and other things relevant for our life and development, people need to read and explore knowledge for their mental development and to make life easy."

The duration of such exhibition shouldn't be limited by such few days, he underlined adding : "Reading for life project is making a change in improving reading habits, it gives opportunity for residents to get almost all kinds of books, for themselves and their children's and the family at all. Plus, people are coming from all parts of the city including surrounding cities; therefore extending its duration is a must ."

It was learnt that the exhibition brought together over 200 organiza tions, including book sellers, publishers and universities.