Kenya: Bob Collymore Returns to Defend Safaricom's Success

Nairobi — Safaricom sees proposed measures to curtail its perceived dominance as contained in a competition report commissioned by as unfair to both customers and Safaricom.

Chief Executive Bob Collymore, who made his first public appearance today after a nine-month sick leave, says Safaricom should not be punished for being successful and innovative.

While representing the mobile telcom firm during a National Assembly Committee on ICT, Collymore said the interventions suggested by the report to level the playing field will not only stifle competition but will hurt customers.

The company's Director of Corporate Affairs Stephen Chege says what the company has done to achieve its success is replicable and could be easily copied by others.