The Zanu PF youth league in Harare has suspended plans for a grand parade in celebration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election victory.

Mnangagwa was announced winner of last week's presidential election but the "victory" has been sullied by claims of vote rigging from opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as well as the killing of at least six people by the military following a demonstration in Harare.

Provincial youth league chairman Godwin Gomwe confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that the planned celebration had been put on ice.

"We have suspended the celebrations after we had been advised by the party leadership that there is a meeting of elected MPs. We have to attend that and deal with it first then we will plan the celebrations for another day," said Gomes.

In a statement earlier, Gomwe had invited Zanu PF 'shadow MPs', councillors, national youth service graduates, Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union, children of war veterans and all party youths to the gathering titled: "We contested, We conquered".

The gathering had been set for Tuesday at Zanu PF headquarters.

"It's been a journey of hard work and sweat, sacrifice and selflessness , determination and dedication and by the 'Voice of the people is the voice of God'.

"Comrades and friends, You are invited to come and attend the hard fought victory of the President Elect ED Mnangagwa," Gomwe said in the invite earlier before the cancellation.

Chamisa is preparing a court challenge to stop Mnangagwa's inauguration which has tentatively been scheduled for next weekend as is constitutionally given as long as there is not legal dispute to the result.