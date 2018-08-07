7 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

African Union Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Zim's Post-Election Row

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) has urged political actors in Zimbabwe to rise above their differences and work together to ensure peace, stability and development in their country.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has deeply regretted the unfortunate loss of lives in the immediate aftermath of the elections held on July 30 in Zimbabwe.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, the Chairperson of the AU Commission welcomed the commitment of the Zimbabwean authorities to investigate these incidents.

The Chairperson has called on all stakeholders to continue to maintain the peaceful environment that has prevailed before and during the elections, according to an AU statement on Sunday.

Zimbabwe's incumbent leader Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won the nation's presidential election Friday as the ruling party also garnered a two-thirds majority in parliament in the first vote since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election in poll marred by violence which has caused loss of lives and injuries.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission has urged any aggrieved party to use the appropriate legal means and/or other disputes resolution mechanisms to address its concerns.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Thursday voiced concern about incidents of violence in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare following Monday's elections.

The Secretary-General called on political leaders and electoral contestants to pursue any disputes through peaceful means, dialogue and in accordance with the law.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission reaffirmed his Commission's commitment and support to the leaders and people of Zimbabwe, and wished them well in their endeavor to deepen democracy in their country, in line with the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

AU has deployed in Zimbabwe an election observation mission led by former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia.

In a post-election statement, Hailemariam viewed with concern the unfolding post-election developments in Zimbabwe, and called on all stakeholders, particularly political leaders and their supporters, to exercise restraint and avoid violent confrontation.

He has also called on security personnel to equally exercise restraint and ensure the safety of all citizens.

The chairperson of the AU Commission said the 55-member pan-African bloc would continue to closely follow the electoral process through its long term observers who will remain in the country until the conclusion of the process.

