7 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Burger King to Open Fourth Nairobi Outlet At Thika Road Mall

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasibo Kabale

American fast food franchise Burger King is seeking to expand its footprint in the Kenyan market with the opening of its fourth outlet at the Thika Road Mall (TRM).

The franchise already has a presence at the city's NextGen, The Hub, and Two Rivers malls.

The restaurant is independently owned and operated through a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of Servair, the third-largest airline catering and logistics business globally and the category's leader on the African continent.

The TRM outlet adds to the chain's presence in Africa, which currently has locations in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and Ivory Coast.

Restaurant chains, retailers and consumer-goods companies are expanding in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the number of middle-class households has tripled.

Burger King Worldwide Inc. plans to enter new African countries before the end of the year as it follows Yum! Brands Inc.'s KFC chain in tapping demand from the continent's middle class.

The franchise early this year announced the opening about 20 stores a year, with most of its future locations will being drive-thrus.

According to the 2018 Forbes Global 2000, an annual comprehensive list of the world's most powerful companies measured by a composite score of revenue, profit, assets and market value, McDonalds, Starbucks and Burger King restaurant brands international are the three of the largest restaurant brands in the world.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.