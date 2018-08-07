Kenya: Burger King to Open Fourth Nairobi Outlet At Thika Road Mall

American fast food franchise Burger King is seeking to expand its footprint in the Kenyan market with the opening of its fourth outlet at the Thika Road Mall (TRM).

The franchise already has a presence at the city's NextGen, The Hub, and Two Rivers malls.

The restaurant is independently owned and operated through a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of Servair, the third-largest airline catering and logistics business globally and the category's leader on the African continent.

The TRM outlet adds to the chain's presence in Africa, which currently has locations in Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and Ivory Coast.

Restaurant chains, retailers and consumer-goods companies are expanding in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the number of middle-class households has tripled.

Burger King Worldwide Inc. plans to enter new African countries before the end of the year as it follows Yum! Brands Inc.'s KFC chain in tapping demand from the continent's middle class.

The franchise early this year announced the opening about 20 stores a year, with most of its future locations will being drive-thrus.

According to the 2018 Forbes Global 2000, an annual comprehensive list of the world's most powerful companies measured by a composite score of revenue, profit, assets and market value, McDonalds, Starbucks and Burger King restaurant brands international are the three of the largest restaurant brands in the world.