7 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tight Security As Kenya Commemorates 20 Years Since the Us Embassy Bombing

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Top dignitaries from the government and US embassy, including ambassador Robert Godec as well as survivors were attending the memorial.
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Security was beefed up across the country Tuesday as Kenya marked 20 years since the bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi where more than 200 people were killed in the Al Qaeda-linked attack.

The memorial is being held at the site next to Co-operative House, which hosted the US Embassy at the time when terrorists struck in a simultaneous attack that also targeted the American embassy in Dar es Salam in neighbouring Tanzania.

Top dignitaries from the government and US embassy, including ambassador Robert Godec as well as survivors were attending the memorial.

But even as the memorial was held, most of the survivors claimed they are yet to be compensated as promised, 20 years since the worst terror attack in the country's history.

More than 5000 were injured in the attack.

More on This

Embassy Raid in Nairobi Was Planned Years Before August 7, 1998

For three months, nobody -- apart from a few terrorists -- knew that House Number 43 in New Runda estate was a bomb… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.