Photo: Capital FM

Top dignitaries from the government and US embassy, including ambassador Robert Godec as well as survivors were attending the memorial.

Nairobi — Security was beefed up across the country Tuesday as Kenya marked 20 years since the bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi where more than 200 people were killed in the Al Qaeda-linked attack.

The memorial is being held at the site next to Co-operative House, which hosted the US Embassy at the time when terrorists struck in a simultaneous attack that also targeted the American embassy in Dar es Salam in neighbouring Tanzania.

Top dignitaries from the government and US embassy, including ambassador Robert Godec as well as survivors were attending the memorial.

But even as the memorial was held, most of the survivors claimed they are yet to be compensated as promised, 20 years since the worst terror attack in the country's history.

More than 5000 were injured in the attack.