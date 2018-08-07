Zimbabwe: Robinson to Lead Moto-X Team in Zambia

The Bogwheelers Club, who run the motorcycling sport of motocross in this country, have decided to break with tradition and have appointed one of their committee members, Owen Robinson, as the captain of Team Zimbabwe for this year's FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships in Zambia.

This year's African Championships will be held at Mindola Motocross Park in Kitwe from August 17 to 19 where Zimbabwe will field a strong team of 44 junior and senior male and female riders who will pit their skills against other top bikers from Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Swaziland and the hosts Zambia.

And Yasmin Manuel, the secretary of the Bogwheelers Club, yesterday told The Herald that they have decided to select one of their committee members - Robinson - to be the team captain of Team Zimbabwe at this annual three-day continental dirt bike riding jamboree.

"Previously we used to pick one of our senior riders as the team captain but we found out that it's a little bit hard for the rider to motivate other riders whilst competing at the same time and this time we've decided to try something new and we've named one of our committee members Owen Robinson to lead the team at this year's African Championships while Warren Wasmuth, father to one of our top riders Regan, will be the team manager.

"Remember, in the past, we had one of our top senior riders Ashley Thixton as the team captain but that won't be the case this year as we want all our riders to fully concentrate on riding under the supervision or captaincy of one of our committee members," Manuel said.

Team Zimbabwe have already stepped up their preparations for this year's FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships and one of the country's top riders Regan Wasmuth, who is now based in South Africa, yesterday confirmed his participation at the continental event in Kitwe next weekend.

In Zambia, the talented 17-year-old rider will represent Zimbabwe in the 125cc Class alongside Tristan Grainger, Jayden Young, David Evans, Liam LeRoux and Luke Doran. Another gifted young rider Emmanuel Bako (12) will also be part of Team Zimbabwe at this year's African Championships in which he will be showcasing his dirt bike riding skills in the juniors' 65cc Class.