Nigeria/Tanzania: Amuneke Ready for New Challenge As Tanzania Coach

Emmanuel Amuneke who is the latest Nigerian to be appointed as the national team coach of another country has said that he is ready for the challenge that comes with his latest position.

Amuneke was on Monday named as the new head coach of the Tanzanian senior national team, popularly referred to as the Tafia Stars.

He signed a two-year deal with the TFF on Monday replacing local coach Salum Mayanga who had been in charge of Tanzania since last year.

The former Barcelona winger admits that it's a new challenge for him after his short stint with Sudanese side, Al Khartoum Al Watani SC.

"I'm proud to sign my new contract with the Tanzanian Football Federation," Amuneke wrote on his Instagram Page.

"We'll work hard to continue the development of football in this country. It's a new challenge for me and I'm happy about the new ideas. Tanzania have what football requires. I'm ready for the next step and I'm happy for the new challenge."

Amuneke's salary will be bankrolled by Serengeti Beer.

Aside from the national team job, it is understood that Amuneke will also oversee the other Tanzania teams, including the U-17 and U-20 groups but his immediate task will be to help the Taifa Stars qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

His first official game will be the September 7, 2019 AFCON qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

Tanzania were held to a draw in Dar es Salaam by Lesotho in their first Group L clash.

The late Stephen Keshi, Christian Chukwu, and Adegboye Onigbinde are some of the Nigerian coaches who have previously been hired to tutor other national teams outside Nigeria.