7 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Misses Out On Daughter's Birthday Party

Photo: Princess Latiffa/Instagram
Diamond with his daughter Princess Latiffa.
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz missed out his daughter Latiffa's third birthday party that was held on Monday.

The father of three instead opted to share a sweet message dedicated to his first born on social media.

"I do love you, not because you are my Daughter... Nah! I love you because you love me more than anything in the World... sometimes I even wonder why you Love me so... and that is the reason why I can't sleep without praying for you... I can't sleep without thinking about you... and most of the time when you come to my mind I feel like I owe you more than a life... Inshaallah, Mwenyez Mungu akukuze vyema, Akupe akili, Afya, Adabu, Umri mrefu wenye Furaha na Future nzuri baadae... Nakupenda sana Mwanangu, Nakupenda sana Tiffah angu... Happy 3 Birthday mama," wrote Diamond.

The birthday girl's mother, Zari Hassan, shared pictures of the little Latiffa dressed in white in her princess themed birthday.

Diamond has been known to splash money when it comes to celebrating his children's birthday even going as far as flying family and friends to South Africa to celebrate such occassions.

Latiffa was born in 2015 , shortly after Diamond and Zari came out publicly as a couple.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

