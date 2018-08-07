7 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: African Championship - Nigerian Athletes Get N107k Each

By Ben Efe

Nigerian athletes were each paid N107,000 for all their efforts at the Asaba 2018 African Athletics Championships.

Against all odds, Nigerian rallied to a third place finish on medals table, but when it was pay time on Sunday night, there were more questions than answers as the athletes received 107k for those who participated. While those who were in camp and didn't perform at Asaba went home empty handed.

An official of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria explained that the money was to enable the athletes transport themselves back home.

However, one of the athletes responded that the gesture was inadequate.

"How can they give us such an amount? How about those in the US who paid their way to participate and those who have been in camp?"

AFN president Ibrahim Gusau said that they are looking into ways of not paying athletes allowances just like it is being done in South Africa.

