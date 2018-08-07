7 August 2018

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)

Zimbabwe: Journalist Detained By The Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

NewsDay journalist Tinotenda Samukange was detained for close to three hours by soldiers in Harare’s high-density suburb of Kuwadzana on the 3rd of August 2018.

Samukange was on his way home when he was informed that the military had been deployed in the high-density suburb. Upon approaching the area, soldiers detained him despite identifying himself as a journalist. During his detention, he was instructed not to take pictures as the army executed its operation.

MISA Zimbabwe Position

MISA Zimbabwe notes that this is the fifth violation since Wednesday 1 August 2018. We, therefore, call upon the government of Zimbabwe to stop the attacks on the media as journalists carry out their constitutionally guaranteed duties. The media should be accorded unfettered access to events across the breadth of the country as they unfold, in line with the laws of Zimbabwe.

MISA Zimbabwe urges members of the media community and the public to report any media violations on the MISA Hotline is 0784 437 338. MISA Zimbabwe staff is also on standby to assist media practitioners injured or arrested in the line of duty.

MISA Zimbabwe urges members of the media community and the public to report any media violations on the MISA Hotline is 0784 437 338. MISA Zimbabwe staff is also on standby to assist media practitioners injured or arrested in the line of duty.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Rules Out Govt of National Unity

President-elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out the possibility of an inclusive Government when he appoints his new… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Media Institute of Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.