South Africa: DA's Thinking On BEE Points to the Domination of the Party's Liberal Faction

analysis

It's no secret that the DA has struggled to formulate and articulate a coherent vision on black economic empowerment - with internal conflict on this matter most embarrassingly revealed in 2013 when the party "mistakenly" backed BEE legislation before Parliament and then reversed its position. Over the past few days a degree of confusion has again manifested, this time in apparently conflicting statements given by two party leaders. With the 2019 elections fast approaching, this is one of many issues about which the DA's public representatives will need to start singing from the same songbook.

August 4, 2018: DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya tells News24 that the party has resolved to ditch Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) as a policy because it is "simply not working".

Just hours later, the DA's federal executive chair James Selfe appears to contradict this, telling the same media outlet that "we support - fully - the intent and spirit of BEE".

August 6, 2018: Selfe and Ngwenya...