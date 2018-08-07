South Africa: If Government Can't Handle Title Deeds in Alex, What of the Country?

analysis

Alexandra landowners protested outside the ANC's Luthuli House on Monday, accusing the government of failing to honour a land claims deal after their properties were expropriated during apartheid. They questioned whether the party and government are committed to land reform while they can't resolve the township's issues.

Ethel Mngomezulu, 71, has lived in Alexandra her whole life. Her parents bought property in the Johannesburg township in 1929.

"We are still waiting for our title deeds today," she said outside Luthuli House on Monday.

A small group of members from different Alexandra property owners' associations were protesting outside the ANC's headquarters demanding the implementation of a 2016 agreement aimed at providing redress for land expropriated during apartheid.

"We are angry. We see clearly now they are not prepared to give us our title deeds," said Mngomezulu, secretary of Alexandra Property Owners' Rights (APOR).

While Alexandra was one of the few places where black people could own property during apartheid, the white government implemented forced removals in an attempt to reduce its population. Property was expropriated and residents...