7 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: If Government Can't Handle Title Deeds in Alex, What of the Country?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Alexandra landowners protested outside the ANC's Luthuli House on Monday, accusing the government of failing to honour a land claims deal after their properties were expropriated during apartheid. They questioned whether the party and government are committed to land reform while they can't resolve the township's issues.

Ethel Mngomezulu, 71, has lived in Alexandra her whole life. Her parents bought property in the Johannesburg township in 1929.

"We are still waiting for our title deeds today," she said outside Luthuli House on Monday.

A small group of members from different Alexandra property owners' associations were protesting outside the ANC's headquarters demanding the implementation of a 2016 agreement aimed at providing redress for land expropriated during apartheid.

"We are angry. We see clearly now they are not prepared to give us our title deeds," said Mngomezulu, secretary of Alexandra Property Owners' Rights (APOR).

While Alexandra was one of the few places where black people could own property during apartheid, the white government implemented forced removals in an attempt to reduce its population. Property was expropriated and residents...

South Africa

ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.