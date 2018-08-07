South Africa: ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

South African Deputy President David Mabuza (file photo).

analysis

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the wedding of his son Andile in Uganda, the world's most respected newspaper, The New York Times, published an in-depth and devastating investigation of how the country's Deputy President allegedly siphoned off millions from Mpumalanga schools to "buy loyalty and amass enormous power" in the party.

Donald Trump might have fingered the New York Times as a purveyor of "fake news" but the The Gray Lady (as the NYT is often referred to) has won 125 Pulitzer prizes and is widely regarded as the most influential daily newspaper in the world.

Which is why one would have imagined that ANC, President Ramaphosa, or his government at least, would have been roused to swift action in an attempt to mop up the considerable reputational damage not only to Mabuza, but the governing party, the ANC-led government and South Africa itself.

The New York Times investigation by Norimitsu Onishi, seasoned NYT Johannesburg bureau chief, and journalist Selam Gebrekidan, titled "South Africa Vows to...