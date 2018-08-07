7 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
South African Deputy President David Mabuza (file photo).
analysis By Marianne Thamm

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the wedding of his son Andile in Uganda, the world's most respected newspaper, The New York Times, published an in-depth and devastating investigation of how the country's Deputy President allegedly siphoned off millions from Mpumalanga schools to "buy loyalty and amass enormous power" in the party.

Donald Trump might have fingered the New York Times as a purveyor of "fake news" but the The Gray Lady (as the NYT is often referred to) has won 125 Pulitzer prizes and is widely regarded as the most influential daily newspaper in the world.

Which is why one would have imagined that ANC, President Ramaphosa, or his government at least, would have been roused to swift action in an attempt to mop up the considerable reputational damage not only to Mabuza, but the governing party, the ANC-led government and South Africa itself.

The New York Times investigation by Norimitsu Onishi, seasoned NYT Johannesburg bureau chief, and journalist Selam Gebrekidan, titled "South Africa Vows to...

South Africa

Rain for Drought-Stricken Western Cape

A cold front brought widespread rain to parts of the drought-stricken Western Cape on Monday with light snowfalls… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.