6 August 2018

Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

Gambia: Yahya Jammeh's Supporters Assault Journalists

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Two journalists from the state broadcaster, Gambia Radio-Television Service (GRTS), have been assaulted by security guards and supporters of Yahya Jammeh's APRC, the main opposition political party, while covering the funeral of the mother of the exiled ex-president.

Journalists Louis Mendy and Modou Ceesay were abused and prevented by guards wearing APRC Security tags from getting near the arriving aircraft and subsequently, from filming the body of former dictator's mother which was flown in on August 4, 2018 from Equatorial Guinea where Jammeh and his family are on exile.

Modou Ceesay, the cameraman, told the Gambia Press Union (GPU), a press freedom organisation, that he was accosted by one of the guards when he climbed a van to film the procession as it headed from the airport towards the funeral grounds. Ceesay added that the guard, who was holding a scarf labeled 'APRC Security', ordered that he follows him.

"More people joined as we moved. One of them slapped me in the face. Then all of them began hitting and kicking me like a thief in the street. They seized my camera and I ran away," Ceesay narrated.

Medical examinations show Ceesay sustained no external injury, but he is said to be suffering internal pain and trauma. The two journalists have lodged a complaint with the Police according to a statement by the GPU.

The GPU has expressed grave concern at this incident and other recent incidents of hostility towards the media and called on political parties to educate their supporters to desist from attacking journalists.

"Impunity is rearing its ugly head and it is becoming a culture even when past violations are not yet adequately addressed. I am once again calling on President Adama Barrow and his government to provide safe environment for journalists to operate. I also call on party leaders to educate and sensitise their supporters to understand that journalists are not their enemies," said Bai Emil Touray, the president of the GPU in a statement.

The MFWA joins our national partner organisation, the GPU, in condemning the attack and calls on the leadership of the APRC to cooperate fully with the police to identify and punish the culprits.

Gambia

Most Gambians Approve of Their President, Gallup Poll Shows

Coming off more than two decades of authoritarian rule, roughly three-fourths of Gambians approve of new President Adama… Read more »

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.