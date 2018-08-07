South Africa: Does Freedom Still Ring? A Conversation With Freedom House CEO Mike Abramowitz

analysis

The head of Freedom House speaks plainly about what that body does, what he felt about the Zimbabwean election, and the challenges to liberal democracy in the face of challenges from places like China and Russia.

We sit down for breakfast with Freedom House CEO Michael Abramowitz and his Africa programmmes head, Jon Temin. They are here to give Abramowitz a real introduction to South Africa, but, most important, to be part of one of the observer missions of the just concluded Zimbabwe election. In that, Abramowitz and Temin joined a larger delegation from a number of other American NGOs and policy advocacy groups.

Abramowitz is fairly new in this position, coming from careers with both The Washington Post and the National Holocaust museum in the capital. (And this writer learns to his surprise that he once worked briefly with Abramowitz's father in Washington.)

Freedom House is one of those bodies whose influence exceeds its relatively modest (at least for Washington) budget of just under $30-million for its operations and programmes. While it has positioned itself as an independent, pro-democracy, public policy advocacy body, it is also true that the preponderance of...