Liberia: Old Road Communities Suffer From Delayed Garbage Collection

Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) sanitation workers were seen yesterday scooping up a humungous pile of garbage that had lain near the entrance of the Muslim Graveyard in the Gaye Town community of Old Road, Sinkor. The garbage pile, which had accumulated there for nearly two months, had taken over nearly half of the one-block stretch and half of the width of the paved road.

The irksome sight had raised the ire of community residents who were on the verge of action that threatened to embarrass the MCC and its Mayor, Jefferson Koijee.

In a brief visit to the filthy Gaye Town neighborhood by our sanitation reporter, the smell of decay prevailed the length of the street. The residents, especially those living directly opposite the garbage site, did not fail to express their disgust at the MCC "for neglecting their sanitation responsibility."

A dump truck and a front-end loader were sent to finally clear away the garbage.

They intimated that numerous calls placed to officials of the MCC's Sanitation Department regarding the collection and disposal of stink garbage in the areas. The MCC officials, the residents added, only gave them empty promises and had not shown up to collect and dispose of the rotten garbage in the affected areas on the Old Road in Sinkor, Monrovia.

"Sometimes in this rotten garbage, we can see dead rats, dogs and deadly insects such as scorpions, wild spiders and snakes coming into our houses and business places and such are serious threats to us and our small children," resident Arthur Bawon asserted.

Youth leaders and residents of the area told the Daily Observer yesterday in separate interviews that the paved Gaye Town Street is the regular route the Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee uses to visit friends and relatives.

Youth leaders Darlington B. Philips, 24, and James A. Sackie, 26, also pointed out that the Gaye Town is part of District #10 under the stewardship vocal lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado County. Up to last weekend, they said, the situation had gotten so bad that they planned block the Mayor's vehicle from leaving the community the next time he came to visit, until the garbage dump was cleared.

"Mayor Koijee wants to be a lord mayor of filth, stench and squalor, as manifested by the current garbage stockpiled on the Gaye Town paved street for the past one and half months," Masters Philips and Sackie intoned.

MCC workers geared up, working to clear the foul-smelling garbage, the residue from which spilled into the community across the street.

"How on earth can these honorable men, who are the main custodians of Sinkor Old Road Gaye Town and other neighborhoods, be in such deplorable and stinky stricken conditions for the past months?" they wondered.

"Not only here but, most of our Sinkor Old Road neighborhoods are engulfed in mountains of garbage piles, sending offensive odors into our homes and business entities," Arthur Daygar, another resident, lamented.

"In the Chugbor Community on the same Old Road suburb, District #10, two dumpsites were spotted playing host to uncollected garbage for nearly two weeks and there are no signs from the contracted sanitation companies that they will come soon to clear the rotten garbage from those areas," resident Charles Davidson noted.

"I want to stress those ugly dumpsites are indeed health, sanitation and environmental hazards that continue to pose threats to all of us on the Old Road," Davidson added.

Authors

Edwin M. Fayia, III