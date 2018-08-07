Kenya: Give Me a Break! Enraged Sports CS Echesa Tells Raila - Video

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has hit out at opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom he has accused of undermining him by setting him up against other leaders in Western Kenya.

Echesa is also blaming Mr Odinga of working round the clock to have him removed from his ministerial docket.

A video filmed while the CS was addressing a public gathering in his native Kakamega County, shows an incensed Echesa telling off Odinga for his political mechanization.

"President Kenyatta summoned us all for a Jubilee meeting and told us he wants us to embrace the handshake and that is exactly what we are doing. But its like somebody somewhere wants to take advantage of us embracing the handshake to come and intimidate some of us in the Cabinet," an emotional Achesa told the public gathering.

GIVE ME A BREAK!

Echesa, who has been in office for barely a year, also defended his perceived questionable educational background.

"His Excellency the President was not stupid to appoint me in the Cabinet. He knew very well that there are more learned people, even professors, in this country but still he appointed me who is a son of a peasant... Hon Raila have been moving around telling leaders of this region that the president is upset with me because I'm close to (William) Ruto's friend... I just want to ask Raila to give me a break, I'm not your equal!" he said.

It has been rumoured that Echesa who incidentally made his political name as a youth leader within Raila's ODM party, is among those targeted in a looming cabinet reshuffle.