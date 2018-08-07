Kenya: Family Tussle Ensues Over Mama Oliech's Burial

Two obituaries with conflicting dates of burial have opened up controversy over the burial arrangements of Mary Auma, who was the mother of former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech.

In what appears to be a simmering family tussle, on Monday, two of the late Mama Auma's kin are said have placed the two separate obituaries - with different dates of burial - which were published in the Daily Nation on Tuesday.

The first obituary (page 45), announces that Mama Oliech's burial will be held on August 18, 2018 at the family home in Ratta-Seme, Kisumu county while the second obituary (page 46) announces that the cortege will leave Umash Funeral Home on August 9, 2018 for a requiem mass at Uhuru Church before leaving Nairobi the same night for arrival at the family home on August 10 - which is presumably the burial date.

Nairobi News has established that the first obituary was placed by one of Mama Oliech's daughters and the other one by one of her sons.

SEPARATE OBITUARIES

Nairobi News has also established that both family members showed up at Nation Center and insisted that each of the two obituaries must be published separately and at the same time.

A close family source by the name Nick Kosovo told Nairobi News that the actual burial date will be August 18 and that preparations are currently in progress.

He later referred our writer to Lillian Oliech - one of the deceased's daughters - who however declined to comment on the matter.

"I can't handle that right now," she curtly told Nairobi News and hanged up the phone.

Mama Oliech passed on a month ago after succumbing to cancer and the family has been going on with preparation of her burial.