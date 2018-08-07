Political parties that submitted candidacy papers of their aspirants for the October 7, 2018 presidential election are anxiously waiting for the publication of the list of candidates latest tomorrow.

Political parties that designated candidates to run for the October 7, 2018 presidential election, as well as people who submitted candidacy papers as independent candidates at the General Directorate of Elections at ELECAM have been waiting for today, August 8, 2018 with greater expectations.

Many of the political parties while waiting for the decision of the Electoral Board have been mapping out strategies and combing the field to mobilise supporters and electors. There has been calm and serenity in the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of incumbent President Paul Biya.

While waiting, there has been general effervescence at the different Divisional structures and Sections of the party across the country with officials mobilising supporters to vote for President Biya and also raising campaign funds.

Preparations are gathering steam at the headquarters of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) of Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya in Yaounde for a press conference today, August 7, 2018. Party officials are therefore converging on Yaounde to prepare for the press conference as they await the decision from the Electoral Board, the CDU National Secretary for Communication, Ahidjo Mongwat said.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement of Professor Maurice Kamto is awaiting the publication of the list of candidates with serenity. The party's Communication Secretary, Sosthène Medard Lipot said no specific measures have been taken, stating that the party was going on with its normal political business such as the meeting of its Steering Committee programmed in its headquarters today.

The Social Democratic Front (SDF) whose aspirant for the presidential is Joshua Osih while waiting for the publication of the list, continues to mobilise supporters. The SDF National Secretary for Communication Denis Nkemlemo said they are equally training its representatives for the different levels of the electoral process. In the meantime, the SDF aspirant continues mobilisation in the northern part of the country.

Other political parties such as the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) of Garga Haman Adji are waiting for the publication of the list while working on the field.

The party's aspirant in the October 7 presidential election, Garga Haman is leading officials in Far North Region to encourage members get their voters card so as to be ready for the poll.