4 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Eritrean Airlines Lands in Addis

Eritrean Airlines officially launched flights to Addis Abeba on Saturday, August 4, after two decades of absence.

On this first trip to the capital, government officials, religious leaders, prominent individuals and other private passengers arrived at Bole International Airport.

Three weeks ago, Ethiopian Airlines resumed daily commercial flights from Addis Abeba to Asmara. That inaugural flight, with a total of 456 passengers, included the former prime minister of Ethiopia, businesspeople and other travelers.

The restoration of commercial flights between the two countries is celebrated after two decades of interruptions. Flights between the two capitals resumed after agreements were reached in Asmara between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) of Ethiopia and President Isaias Afewerqi of Eritrea about a month ago.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

