Ethiopia: Fire Burns Properties, Vehicles

A fire incident in Bole District, Addis Abeba, damaged properties worth 1.7 million Br last Thursday.

The fire burned four shops, one garage and two vehicles. The fire broke out at 5:00pm around Jacros Square in Salite Mehret area.

Thirty eight firefighters from the Addis Ababa City Administration Fire, Emergency Prevention & Control Authority responded with fire engines to fighe the blaze, applying 64,000lts of water and 750lts of firefighting chemical foam.

The team managed to save properties valued at 200 million Br from fire damage, according to Sleshi Tesfaye, communications director at the fire department.