4 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Health Ministry Budget Approved 1.4b Dollar Budget

Parliament approved the Ministry of Health's 1.4 billion dollar budget for the current fiscal year.

Three-fourths of the ministry's budget will go to health service delivery and access to essential medicines. The remainder will go to human resource development, infrastructure, information systems, financing, leadership and other governance efforts in the health sector.

"The health sector will continue to thrive," tweeted Amin Aman (MD), minister of Health.

The government depicted prevention and control of non-communicable and communicable diseases like Human Immune Virus, Tuberculosis, Malaria and other neglected tropical diseases as key priorities.

In July, the Ethiopian Parliament unanimously passed a 346.9 billion Br federal government budget for the new fiscal year.

