Ethiopia Earns $3.5b From Tourism

Ethiopia earned 3.5 billion dollars from tourism in the recently ended fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

The revenue was generated from 934,000 visitors who arrived in the country during the time period. For the current fiscal year, the ministry has plans to attract 1.25 million tourists.

The tourism sector created over 177,000 jobs in the last fiscal year, which is lower than the 297,000 jobs created figure two years ago.

Though the tourism business improved during the first and second quarters of the just ended fiscal year, it declined in the third quarter due to political instabilities in the country.

Lack of sufficient infrastructure and low service delivery have been major challenges that have hindered visitors to stay longer and spend more money, according to Gezahegn Abate, communications director at the ministry.