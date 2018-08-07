4 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Earns $3.5b From Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia earned 3.5 billion dollars from tourism in the recently ended fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Culture & Tourism.

The revenue was generated from 934,000 visitors who arrived in the country during the time period. For the current fiscal year, the ministry has plans to attract 1.25 million tourists.

The tourism sector created over 177,000 jobs in the last fiscal year, which is lower than the 297,000 jobs created figure two years ago.

Though the tourism business improved during the first and second quarters of the just ended fiscal year, it declined in the third quarter due to political instabilities in the country.

Lack of sufficient infrastructure and low service delivery have been major challenges that have hindered visitors to stay longer and spend more money, according to Gezahegn Abate, communications director at the ministry.

Ethiopia

The Changing Political Dynamics in the Horn

The Horn of Africa used to known for its volatile political situation where terrorism, droughts, social crisis and… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.