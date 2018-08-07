7 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Egypt, Sudan to Create Joint Media Code of Honour

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo / Khartoum — The Egyptian ambassador to Khartoum, Osama Shaltout, announced the creation of a Media Code of Honour between Sudan and Egypt, which is expected to be signed soon.

Shaltout explained in a press statement, after talks with Information Minister Ahmed Bilal Osman, that the meeting discussed ways and mechanisms to activate the joint work on the code between Cairo and Khartoum.

The ambassador said that the completion of Code of Honour and the signing are expected "soon". Cairo is "looking forward to promoting and developing areas of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the media field".

On Saturday, the Egyptian Media Union announced sending an official invitation to the Sudanese counterpart to hold meetings in Cairo to discuss the declaration of the Media Code of Honour.

Neither of the statements mentioned the content of the code, whether these are principles for regulating the radio and television satellite transmission and reception, or rules for the media coverage on certain topics concerning either country.

Media coverage on the strained relations between Sudan and Egypt included the publication of information on Qatar's payment of huge sums to Sudan and Ethiopia to inflict drought on Egypt, by El Mustagilla. The newspaper was sentend to paying a fine by the Sudanese press court.

In addition, Cairo has grown restless over a Sudan-Turkey naval agreement, to temporarily hand over Sudan's Red Sea island of Suakin.

Censorship

In February this year, an Egyptian satellite company booted Radio Dabanga off its satellite, in the most recent attempt by the Sudanese government to silence suppress free media in Sudan. The government had requested the Egyptian government to order NileSat to remove Dabanga Sudan TV - which is viewed by approximately 1,000,000 people channel each day.

Egypt

Record-Breaking Keeper El Hadary Retires at 45

Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has retired from international duty aged 45, after breaking the record for… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.