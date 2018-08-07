6 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Schools Name Captain, Vice-Captain for U18 Series

Adrian Alberts and Muzi Manyike have been named as captain and vice-captain of the SA Schools side for the forthcoming Under-18 International Series.

Alberts, of Paarl Boys' High, captained the unbeaten Western Province side at the recent Coca-Cola Under-18 Craven Week in Paarl. He plays lock and in his second season with the SA Schools side.

Manyike (centre) is head boy of Jeppe Boys' High in Johannesburg and represented the Golden Lions at the Coca-Cola Under-18 Craven Week.

"Adrian and Muzi both bring leadership experience to the squad and I'm excited to see what they bring to our team in the coming weeks," said Sean Erasmus , coach of the SA Schools side.

"It's going to be a tough series against Wales, England and France, and these two players, with the support of the other leaders in the squad, will have a big task at hand.

"But they've already taken the responsibility since we got together over the weekend and the excitement in the squad is palpable."

The SA Schools team will get their Under-18 International Series underway on Friday, 10 August, at Boland Landbou near Paarl, against Wales. England face France on the same day.

The second match is against France at Stellenberg High School in Durbanville on Tuesday, 14 August, when Wales and England will square off.

The series concludes on Saturday, 18 August at SACS in Newlands, when the SA Schools side face England, while France and Wales will face each other.

"The three teams from Europe are very strong and we're in for a tough series, but I'm positive and excited to see what we can do on the pitch," said Erasmus.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

