Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Terminates Deals of 47 SMS Service Providers

Ethio telecom, the state telecom service provider, disconnected the services of 47 Short Message Service (SMS) providers late last week.

The action was taken following constant complaints from customers, according to Abduraim Ahmed, corporate communications officer at Ethio-telecom.

The main complaint, according to Abduraim, is that messages are sent without the willingness and interest of individuals.

"We might take further legal actions against the companies," Abduraim said.

As of last year, there are 110 organisations, both public and private, that use shortcodes to send SMS messages.