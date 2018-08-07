South Africa: Correctional Services On Arrested Police for Smuggling Dagga

7 August 2018

A Warrant Officer from the South African Police Service (SAPS) was arrested this morning (Tuesday, 7 August 2018) for smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre in Limpopo.

According to officials at the correctional facility, the SAPS member, from SAPS Mankweng, was fetching inmates, who were due to appear in court today, when a correctional official on duty caught him smuggling dagga for an inmate in the centre. The SAPS provincial office was informed accordingly, and the police official was arrested on the spot.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Chief Operations Officer Mandla Mkabela commended the correctional official for his exemplary conduct, and thanked the SAPS for their swift response and cooperation in this matter. "This is what is expected of correctional officials.

We must serve our country with pride. As DCS, we can have a meaningful impact on the rehabilitation of inmates, as well as the citizenry, if we remain true to our conscience and mandate. We also want to warn the public, no matter who you are, not to perpetuate further crime in our correctional facilities.

Corrections is critical in correcting society. The Department of Correctional Services has embarked on a journey of shaping the future of corrections in South Africa, and making society proud of what we do," said Mr. Mkabela.

