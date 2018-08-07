7 August 2018

Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Finish Second At KAVC Memorial

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's Gisagara have finished second at the 22nd NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament after losing to organisers and hosts KAVC in the final.

Fidele Nyirimana's side were overcome in a five-set thriller in Sunday's final at Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda.

Gisagara claimed the first two sets on 25-17 and 25-19 in what seemed to be an effortless and boring final. However, the hosts bounced back to take the third and fourth quarters 25-20 and 25-16, respectively, before claiming the match-decider in a hard fought 17-15 set.

In the semi-finals, KAVC had beaten another Rwandan side APR 3-0 (30-28, 26-24, 25-16) while Gisagara beat compatriots UTB 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 19-25 and 25-21).

In the women's category, Ndejje Elites beat Nkumba Ladies 3-1 (25-17, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-17) in an all-Uganda final to win their KAVC Memorial title.

The winners in each category, (male and female) received $1,000 in cash prize, the first runners up pocketed $500, while second runners-up walked away with $300.

