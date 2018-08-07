South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala Hands Over a House to Makhathini Family, 8 Aug

press release

In a fine display of effective intergovernmental relations between the Province, the Municipality and a water entity, an indigent family headed by a 90-year grandmother in northern KwaZulu-Natal will have its dignity restored.

The ten-member Makhathini family, including a severely disabled adult and children, had been sharing a poorly ventilated, sparsely furnished single room mud dwelling in Port Dunford, near Esikhawini.

It was a living arrangement that not only stripped the family of its dignity and privacy but also left them susceptible to communicable diseases.

After the family's plight reached the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr. Sihle Zikalala earlier this week, and noting the direness of the situation, he immediately sprang into action and appealed to the Mayor of the uMhlathuze Municipality, Mr. Mduduzi Mhlongo and the Chief Executive of Mhlathuze Water, Mr. Mthokozisi Duze to come to the family's aid.

The partnership has culminated in the provision of a temporary yet decent housing structure which will be erected for the family tomorrow. They will also be given groceries and blankets. A benefactor has made a firm commitment to start building the family a new home.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs