South African Broadcasting Corporation Resumes Broadcasting of PSL Matches

press release

The Minister of Communication, Nomvula Mokonyane and the Minister of Sport, Tokozile Xasa convened a meeting with the Board of Directors and Executive Management of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today. This meeting follows the urgent need to align some outstanding issues on the existing contract between the SABC and Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The SABC briefed both Ministers in order to provide an in depth understanding of the events that led to this unfortunate situation, the liquidity issues affecting the SABC and the acquisition of sport rights in general. Both Ministers are concerned about the situation that the SABC finds itself in and have pledged to support the public broadcaster in delivering on its mandate around the delivery of sport content. The Ministers are treating this matter with the utmost importance as their primary concern is to ensure that the South African public is adequately served by the SABC.

To this end, the Ministers also held a meeting with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) represented by its Chairperson, Dr. Irvin Khoza, accompanied by member of the PSL Board, Mr Kaizer Motaung and the Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Mato Madlala.

The parties have agreed that the SABC and PSL will immediately commence a process to finalise all pertinent issues relating to the agreements that govern the relationship between the parties.

In the interim, there has been agreement that all soccer matches will be broadcast on the SABC radio platforms as per the fixtures list of the PSL.

Ministers Mokonyane, Xasa, the leadership of the SABC and PSL would like to sincerely apologise to South African citizens who rely on SABC radio for live coverage of the PSL soccer games which were interrupted over the weekend.

Issued by: Department of Communications