7 August 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Basic Education Launches Sanitation Appropriate for Education Initiative, 14 Aug

press release

President Ramaphosa and Basic Education Minister Motshekga to launch Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) Initiative

The Department of Basic Education, in partnership with the Presidency of South Africa, the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), the Nelson Mandela Foundation and UNICEF will on Tuesday the 14th of August 2018, launch the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Initiative in response to the significant school sanitation challenges facing some of the country's poorest schools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will unveil governments plans and launch initiative at a breakfast which will be attended Corporate CEO's of big business, as well as NGO's and interested individuals. They will come together to pledge their support for the initiative which seeks to improve the dignity of all learners across the country by eradicating pit latrines.

This will be done in honour of former President Nelson Mandela as we celebrate the centenary of this global icon who valued education above all else. It will be a fitting tribute to our beloved former Statesman to eradicate pit latrines and restore dignity to south african children in his honour.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

