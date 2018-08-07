South Africa: Murderers Get 10 Years Imprisonment - Ritchie

press release

On Monday, 06 August 2018 the Kimberley Regional Court convicted and sentenced two men for brutal murder of a Ritchie man, were each sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Neville Cooper, who has been in custody for six years already, and Faizel Martins were sentenced for the murder of Jan Mokwang.

During October 2011, Mokwang was assaulted by a group of about six men, including the two accused, after they had asked him for money. The group hit and kicked him and thereafter threw a heavy stone on his head. Mokwang died in the intensive care unit at the Kimberley Hospital Complex on November 13, 2011. The deceased, who was unarmed at the time, was walking down the street when he was accosted and killed by the group.

The Acting Frances Baard Cluster Commander, Brig Tip Brink, lauds Detective Sgt Percy Kagisho Mangate, the investigation officer of the case, which led to the accused being sentenced for their criminal activities. This will send a deterrent message to offenders that such actions will not be tolerated and criminals will be brought to book.