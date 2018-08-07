7 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Murderers Get 10 Years Imprisonment - Ritchie

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Monday, 06 August 2018 the Kimberley Regional Court convicted and sentenced two men for brutal murder of a Ritchie man, were each sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Neville Cooper, who has been in custody for six years already, and Faizel Martins were sentenced for the murder of Jan Mokwang.

During October 2011, Mokwang was assaulted by a group of about six men, including the two accused, after they had asked him for money. The group hit and kicked him and thereafter threw a heavy stone on his head. Mokwang died in the intensive care unit at the Kimberley Hospital Complex on November 13, 2011. The deceased, who was unarmed at the time, was walking down the street when he was accosted and killed by the group.

The Acting Frances Baard Cluster Commander, Brig Tip Brink, lauds Detective Sgt Percy Kagisho Mangate, the investigation officer of the case, which led to the accused being sentenced for their criminal activities. This will send a deterrent message to offenders that such actions will not be tolerated and criminals will be brought to book.

South Africa

ANC Goes to Ground After New York Times Exposé On Deputy President Mabuza

While acting President David Mabuza was taking care of the country at the weekend while President Cyril Ramaphosa… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.