South Africa: Van Rooyen Eager for Ebotse Challenge

Erik van Rooyen is back on the Sunshine Tour this week as he tees it up in the R800 000 Carnival City Challenge at the Ebotse Links and hoping to build on the confidence he gained from his Major debut at The Open.

Van Rooyen played in his first Major in The Open at Carnoustie in July and finished tied 17th.

He'll be taking that confidence from the hard and fast Carnoustie links to the equally hard and fast Ebotse Links when the first round tees off on Wednesday.

"The Open experience was great. It's good to know that I can compete at the highest level in the game. I now have a few weeks at home so that gives me time to work on things and make some changes, which is nice," said Van Rooyen, who had a good July as he also came close to a maiden European Tour victory when he finished tied fourth in the Irish Open last month.

The Carnival City Challenge is the third on this year's Sun International Challenge Series on the Sunshine Tour.

The field includes the winners of the two previous Sun International Challenge Series tournaments this season in Neil Schietekat and Andre de Decker.

Ruan de Smidt returns to the golf course where he won the 2016 Carnival City Challenge by three strokes, and in a stretch of two victories in three events on the Sun International Challenge Series that year.

